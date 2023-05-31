Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,670 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 83,059 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.2 %

DD opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.