Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.76 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of SEI Investments worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading

