Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,311,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 38,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,969,000 after purchasing an additional 638,743 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,001,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,881,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

