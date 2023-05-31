ScS Group (LON:SCS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $174.85

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.85 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.04). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 167.25 ($2.07), with a volume of 10,944 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

ScS Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £55.47 million, a PE ratio of 589.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.84.

ScS Group Cuts Dividend

ScS Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ScS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

