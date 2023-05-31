ScS Group (LON:SCS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $174.85

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.85 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.04). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 167.25 ($2.07), with a volume of 10,944 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
ScS Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £55.47 million, a PE ratio of 589.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.84.
ScS Group Cuts Dividend
ScS Group Company Profile
ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.
Recommended Stories
- Can These Two Crypto Stocks Stage a Comeback?
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
- Can Earnings Narrow The Value Gap In Hewlett Packard?
- Cadence Design Gains 12% As AI Excitement Boosts Chip Stocks
- Alibaba Unveils Its Spin-Off Plans
Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.