Sei Investments Co. Has $15.93 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Pool worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $322.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

