Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.69% of EVERTEC worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,682. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.97.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

