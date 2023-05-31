SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of SEI Investments worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 184,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,551,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

