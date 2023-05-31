SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,537 shares of company stock worth $8,216,074. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. CWM LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.