Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.618 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Shanghai Industrial stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Shanghai Industrial has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

