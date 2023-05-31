Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Drops By 6.2%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Stories

