Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Drops By 6.2%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

BAFN stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. BayFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 million, a P/E ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAFN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

