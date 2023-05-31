Short Interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Decreases By 5.1%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $1,535,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 20.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bumble Trading Down 4.9 %

BMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.92 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Bumble’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.