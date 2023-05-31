Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Declines By 5.0%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the April 30th total of 8,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

