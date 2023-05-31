Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Decreases By 5.1%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.03) to GBX 4,890 ($60.43) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.32) to GBX 4,500 ($55.61) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.49) to GBX 3,700 ($45.72) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diageo by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 196,999 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

About Diageo

Shares of DEO stock opened at $170.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.80. Diageo has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

