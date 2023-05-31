Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Decreases By 6.1%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 112,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 89.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
Envela Stock Down 3.2 %
ELA stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.39.
Envela Company Profile
Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.
