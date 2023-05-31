Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Decreases By 6.1%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,531,700 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 6,959,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 634.1 days.

ESR Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESRCF opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. ESR Group has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66.

Get ESR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ESR Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.