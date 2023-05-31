Short Interest in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Expands By 17.1%

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $50,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 179,654 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.