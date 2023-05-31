Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Declines By 13.7%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PEDEVCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Insider Activity at PEDEVCO
In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 263,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $183,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $630,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 68.50% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $73.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.15.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
