Short Interest in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Drops By 14.0%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

In other SES AI news, CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $115,288.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SES AI news, CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $115,288.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $30,806.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,082 shares of company stock worth $307,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SES AI by 681.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $12,406,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SES AI Price Performance

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. SES AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SES AI will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

