Short Interest in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Expands By 7.4%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.
Insider Transactions at Chemours
In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chemours Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of CC opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Chemours has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.
Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemours Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
Read More
