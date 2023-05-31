Short Interest in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Rises By 17.0%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -23.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

