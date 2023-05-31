Short Interest in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expands By 17.2%

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTRGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Ventas by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. Ventas has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -239.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.