Short Interest in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expands By 17.2%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Ventas Stock Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Ventas by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. Ventas has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -239.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.