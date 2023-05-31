Short Interest in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Rises By 17.0%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

