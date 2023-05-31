Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after purchasing an additional 672,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,477,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,675 in the last three months. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Further Reading

