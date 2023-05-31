Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Issues Earnings Results

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Skyline Champion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

