Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SKY opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

