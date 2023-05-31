Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

