Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Snowflake by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
Snowflake Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.43.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
- Can Earnings Narrow The Value Gap In Hewlett Packard?
- Cadence Design Gains 12% As AI Excitement Boosts Chip Stocks
- Alibaba Unveils Its Spin-Off Plans
- Can the Dow’s 2023 Runaway Winners Keep Running?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.