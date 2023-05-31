Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Snowflake by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 5.8 %

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.43.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

