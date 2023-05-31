Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,533 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $23,869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $16,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

LUV stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

