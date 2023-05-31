SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.