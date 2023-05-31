Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q2 guidance to $0.02-$0.15 EPS.

Sportsman's Warehouse Price Performance

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman's Warehouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 23.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 72,167 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 510,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $2,138,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

