Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q2 guidance to $0.02-$0.15 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 0.9 %

SPWH stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $207.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 284,532 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 151,689 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,167,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 56,655 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.