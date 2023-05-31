Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average is $103.63.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.