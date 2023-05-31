Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $448.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

