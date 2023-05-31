Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $90.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.24. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $77,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $100,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

