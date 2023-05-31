Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.57

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 97.57 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 78.50 ($0.97). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($0.99), with a volume of 1,104,366 shares traded.

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of £221.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.84, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Eileen Carr sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £12,291.79 ($15,190.05). 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

