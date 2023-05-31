Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,321 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 98,346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.