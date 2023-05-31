Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,726 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 236,218 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

