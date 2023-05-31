Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

FAST stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

