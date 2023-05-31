Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in FOX by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 0.3 %

FOXA stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.