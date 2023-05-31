Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,112 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.5 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

