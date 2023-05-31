Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,415 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,376 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,938,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 over the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

