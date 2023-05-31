Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equitable were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,812,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,028,000 after buying an additional 184,821 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 574,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 182,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EQH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equitable Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

