Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of American Financial Group worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.73.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

