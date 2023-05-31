Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,884,000 after buying an additional 94,760 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,051,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,291,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 167,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,901,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $132.52. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

