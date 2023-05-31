Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,318 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $203.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $219.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.78 and its 200 day moving average is $195.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

