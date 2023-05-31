Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,960 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

