Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 51,980 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 67,474 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,186 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

Insider Activity

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $182.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $197.71.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.