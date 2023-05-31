Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 132,485 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132,485 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

