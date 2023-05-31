Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 23,712 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,712 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.45. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

